Packers place recently-signed OT Veldheer on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, Jan. 13 announced that veteran offensive tackle Jared Veldheer has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status.

Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Veldheer joined the team earlier in the week, giving him an opportunity to compete in playoff games for different teams on back-to-back weekends.

The 33-year-old was the Indianapolis Colts' starting left tackle for their final two games of the season, including a playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills last weekend.

It's not the first time Veldheer has joined the Packers for a late-season push, either. He was the team's starting right tackle for a divisional playoff victory over the Seattle Seahawks in January 2020 when an illness left Bryan Bulaga unable to play in that game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.