The Green Bay Packers will look to stop a two-game skid as they visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 24. The game kicks off at noon – only on FOX6.

After winning three straight games, the Packers (6-8) have lost back-to-back contests. The last-place Panthers (2-12), meanwhile, are coming off just their second win of the season.

The Packers lead the all-time, head-to-head series 11-6 against the Panthers – including playoffs. Green Bay is 5-4 at Carolina and looking for its first road win in the series since 2011.

Green Bay won the lone playoff matchup between the teams, which came en route to the franchise's Super Bowl XXXI victory. It was also the first ever meeting between the two franchises.

The Christmas Eve clash marks the first time the Packers have played games on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and, still to come, New Year's Eve in the same regular season.