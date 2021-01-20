NFC Championship at Lambeau Field sold out, Packers say

article

Tickets to Sunday’s NFC Championship game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are sold out, the Packers announced Wednesday.

Season ticket holders who opted-in this summer for the chance to purchase tickets had the opportunity to purchase approximately 6,500 tickets online through Ticketmaster on Wednesday.

Seats will be arranged in socially distanced pods of two, four and six tickets throughout the stadium. An additional number of guests will be in attendance, including invited frontline health care workers and first responders, as well as a league-mandated allotment for the visiting team.

Tickets will not be able to be resold or transferred and all tickets will be mobile. The season ticket holders who purchased the tickets are responsible for coordinating all attendees within their pod since entry to the game will be via a mobile ticket scan on the purchaser’s mobile device. No exceptions will be made to this policy.

It is expected that season ticket holders will attend the game with members of their household. These steps have been taken to ensure the safety of all people attending the game.

The plan for an increased number of attendees continues using the successful COVID-19 protocols the team used for its final four regular-season home games and the Divisional Round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The organization has been guided by healthcare partner Bellin Health, as well as officials with Brown County Public Health, to implement protocols that have been used across the NFL and have proven to be effective as no local COVID-19 case clusters have been traced to NFL games according to the relevant health departments in NFL cities. Through the regular season, the NFL had a total of 109 games with more than 1 million fans in attendance.

Game attendees on Sunday will be required to remain within their socially distanced pod of seats unless using the restroom or purchasing food or beverages and will be required to wear face coverings. Lack of adherence to these protocols would be a violation of the fan code of conduct and could result in ejection from the game and/or arrest.Other protocols include the use of mobile tickets as the method of entry, enhanced cleaning measures in the stadium, hand sanitizer stations throughout the concourse, cashless concession locations and required face coverings.

Tailgating in the Lambeau Field parking lots also will be prohibited for playoff games. No carry-in items, including seat backs, clear bags or purses, will be permitted. A small clutch purse for personal belongings is allowed, but it must not exceed 4.5’’ x 6.5’’ in size.

Those who purchase tickets are required to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms prior to the game. Fans who are feeling ill, have a member of their household who is ill (or under quarantine), or those who have recently been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 are asked not to attend.

The team asks fans not attending the game in person to enjoy watching responsibly by limiting the people with whom they cheer to their household and continuing to follow the guidelines from the Brown County and Wisconsin Departments of Health as well as those from the CDC.

For more information about what to know ahead of Sunday, game attendees can find a frequently asked question and answer page online at packers.com/tickets/playoffs-faq.

