Man of the Year: Packers' Aaron Jones nominated for NFL honor

The Green Bay Packers on Tuesday, Dec. 6 announced that Aaron Jones has been named the team’s nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Considered one of the league's most prestigious honors, according to a news release, the award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

"We are honored to nominate Aaron for this prestigious award," said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. "He is an amazing young man and a tremendous role model for all of our players."

Jones has been a constant presence in the community dating back to his time in high school and college, the Packers said – especially since coming to Green Bay in 2017.

Having grown up with two parents in the U.S. Army and with other loved ones who have served, causes affiliated with the military are particularly important to Jones, the team said.

Jones also has been involved with numerous programs and charities that benefit kids and has a special connection with kids battling illnesses, including cancer. The news release said he frequently visits children in the hospital or those who are facing health issues and has highlighted them and their courage through the My Cause My Cleats campaign.

In recent years, the Packers said Jones has taken his community involvement to the next level by building upon the work of his foundation, the A&A All the Way Foundation, with his twin brother, Alvin.

The A&A All the Way Foundation is dedicated to making an impact in the lives of children through charitable giving and action and executes events that inspire, educate and promote unity and diversity across multiple communities.

As a nominee, Jones will wear a "Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year" helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.

More information about Jones' contributions to the community can be read on the Packers' website.

Man of the Year donations, voting

All 32 team winners will be highlighted as nominees and recognized for their important work during the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LVII. The 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors.

Each nominee will receive up to a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

For the eighth year, each Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee will also take part in the Charity Challenge, a social media campaign designed to support and promote team nominees. Fans can vote on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge followed by their favorite nominee's last name or Twitter handle.

The player whose unique mention is used the most between Dec. 6 and Jan. 8 will receive a $25,000 contribution to his charity of choice, while the second and third place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations.

Hashtag information and official rules can be found at on the NFL's Man of the Year website.