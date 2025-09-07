Packers host Detroit Lions at Lambeau for season opener

article

The NFL regular season has arrived!

The Green Bay Packers open the season at home for the first time since 2018 and only the third time in the last 13 seasons when they face the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Sept. 7.

Kickoff is at 3:25 p.m.

Game day stats

By the numbers:

This is the first season opener against the Lions since 2005 and the first time playing Detroit at home in Week 1 since 2001.

Including a 1994 playoff victory, the Packers are 28-6 against the Lions in the state of Wisconsin since 1992.

Eight of the last 12 meetings have been decided by seven points or fewer, including two of the last three.

Scoring

By the numbers:

1st quarter:

9:31: J.Love pass complete. Catch made by T.Kraft for 15 yards. TOUCHDOWN.

9:26: B.McManus extra point is good. Packers 7, Lions 0

2nd quarter:

13:36: Packers 10, Lions 0

0:05: Packers 17, Lions 3