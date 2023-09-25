Packers, Lions at Lambeau Field; Green Bay leads series, 103-75-7

article

The Green Bay Packers will square off against a division foe, the Detroit Lions, on Thursday Night Football – and you can see the game on FOX6.

We invite you to tune in at 6:30 p.m. for a special edition of FOX6 News from Lambeau Field. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. We'll have even more coverage of the game in FOX6 News after the last second ticks off.

According to Packers.com, this is the first time the Packers will host the Lions on a Thursday. Including a 1994 playoff victory, the Packers are 28-4 against the Lions in the state of Wisconsin since 1992. Green Bay scored 42 points in the meeting at Lambeau in 2020, the most it had scored at home against the Lions since posting 45 in 2011.

Preview Customize Embed Copy

The Packers lead the regular-season series, 103-75-7 (.578), and have won both postseason contests that the two clubs have played. Green Bayy's 103 regular-season wins over the Lions are the most it has against any team.

RELATED: Check out the improved FOX Sports app

Week 5 has the Packers visiting Las Vegas for the first time to play the Raiders on Monday Night Football. It marks the 31st straight season (1993-2023) that Green Bay will play on MNF.

IMPORTANT NOTE: After the news, stay tuned for the season premieres of Hell's Kitchen and LEGO Masters.