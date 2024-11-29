Packers vs. Lions; Green Bay much improved since last matchup

article

The Brief The Green Bay Packers will square up against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Dec. 5. It'll be the Packers' third game in just 12 days. Green Bay needs to win the game to have any realistic chance of contending for the NFC North title.



The Green Bay Packers believe they've come a long way since they last faced the Detroit Lions nearly a month ago.

They get a chance to prove it Thursday when they visit Detroit to close a stretch of three games in 12 days. The Packers need to win that game — and avenge a 24-14 loss from Nov. 3 — to have any realistic chance of contending for the NFC North title.

Although the Packers (9-3) have put themselves in good shape to earn a playoff berth by winning three straight and seven of their last eight, they remain two games behind the Lions (11-1) and a half-game behind Minnesota (9-2) in the NFC North. They also already lost at home to both teams.

That makes Thursday's game critical.

"With how much the guys are winning on the other side, we’ve got to do everything right from here on out," running back Josh Jacobs said after the Packers' 30-17 Thursday night victory over the Miami Dolphins. "That’s what we’re trying to do."

Packers coach Matt LaFleur acknowledges the challenge the Packers will face in Detroit. He calls the Lions "the premier team in the National Football League."

But he also believes the Packers are playing their best football of the season. They built a 27-3 lead against Miami four nights after rolling to a 38-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Those fast starts represent a sharp contrast from their loss to the Lions at Lambeau Field. The Packers allowed the Lions to grab a 24-3 lead in that one.

"The one thing that stands out to me is just we’re being physical in every phase of football, and I think that’s going to do us well," LaFleur said Thursday night. "I think that gives you a chance each and every week, just, and it shows up all over the tape, whether it’s our linebackers hitting people, whether it’s up front, our receivers blocking."

Packers center Josh Myers agrees that the Packers are playing better than they were for that last Lions game.

"I feel like we just found our rhythm," Myers said. "We’ve settled in. That whole time you kept hearing complementary football being thrown around everywhere, I feel like we’re doing that now."