Packers 'likely' signing Jaylon Smith: report

The Green Bay Packers are the "likely landing spot" for former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Smith, a Pro Bowl player in 2019, started all 16 games in each of the past three seasons. The 34th overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft is in the midst of his fifth season.

Dallas released Smith on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Also on Wednesday, the Packers announced the signing of defensive back Rasul Douglas.

Douglas was signed off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. The former third-round pick won a Super Bowl as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles and has 29 career starts over four seasons.

