Packers' LeRoy Butler Hall of Fame semifinalist for 2022

Former Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler is one of 26 modern-era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class, the organization announced Wednesday, Nov. 24. This marks Butler's fifth consecutive year as a semifinalist for induction.

Butler played his entire 12-season career with the Packers. During that time, he was a member of the Super Bowl XXXI championship defense and was named a four-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl. He is also a member of the NFL's All-Decade team of the 1990s and is an inductee to the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

Famously, Butler became the first player to jump into the Lambeau Field stands after he scored a touchdown – inventing the now popular "Lambeau Leap" in the process.

The 26 semifinalists will be reduced to 15 finalists before the final voting process in January. The inductees will be announced on Feb. 10 during NFL Honors, the prime-time awards show when The Associated Press reveals its individual award winners for the 2021 NFL season, including Most Valuable Player and Coach of the Year.

Inductions at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, will be in early August.

Seven first-time eligible former players are among this year's semifinalist crop, including Anquan Boldin, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Robert Mathis, Steve Smith, DeMarcus Ware and Vince Wilfork.

The Associated Press' Barry Wilner contributed to this report.

