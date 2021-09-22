Packers hiring: Lambeau Field job fair Thursday

article

The Green Bay Packers are still seeking additional part-time and seasonal employees to join the team – hosting a walk-in job fair on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 4 to 6 p.m.

A variety of positions are available, including seasonal Packers game day roles in guest services and security and part-time jobs at the Packers Pro Shop, Packers Hall of Fame or Lambeau Field Stadium Tours.

On-site interviews Thursday will be held at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village on the east side of Lambeau Field. Applicants may park in Lambeau Field Lot 1 on the east side of the stadium, adjacent to Oneida Street. Applicants are also encouraged to follow updated CDC guidelines, which includes wearing a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old for guest services positions and security positions. Qualifications for the positions include strong verbal communication and conversation skills, trouble-shooting skills, ability to stay focused on job responsibilities and ability to stand throughout the entire shift. Individuals seeking game day roles must be available for all home games, any potential playoff games and other Lambeau Field events as needed.

If unable to attend, those interested in any position can apply online through the Packers' website.

