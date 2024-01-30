Packers' Kenny Clark named to Pro Bowl Games

article

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark has been named to the Pro Bowl Games, the league announced on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Clark replaces San Francisco 49ers DL Javon Hargrave, who is unable to participate due to the Super Bowl.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

A news release from the Packers says this is Clark’s third trip to the Pro Bowl after being an original selection in 2021 and an injury replacement in 2019. He was also named an alternate in 2018. Clark joins Henry Jordan (1960-61, 1963, 1966) as the only Packers defensive tackles to make three-plus Pro Bowls. Clark started all 17 regular-season games in 2023, recording a career-best 7.5 sacks (No. 3 on the team), a team-best nine tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, three passes defensed (tied career high, 2018) and 16 QB hits (No. 3 on the team). He finished No. 2 on the team with 50 NextGenStat QB pressures in 2023.