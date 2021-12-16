Expand / Collapse search

Packers' Kenny Clark on COVID list; Jordan Love activated

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Green Bay Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers have placed defensive lineman Kenny Clark on the reserve/COVID-19 list, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Thursday, Dec. 16.

Clark, in his sixth season with the Packers, has started all 13 games this season. He has recorded four sacks – two short of a career-high last reached in a Pro Bowl 2019 season – along with 42 total tackles.

The team also on Thursday reinstated quarterback Jordan Love from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

