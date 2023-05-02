Packers, Jordan Love contract extension; 1-year worth $22.5M: report
article
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers and Jordan Love have agreed on a one-year contract extension worth up to $22.5 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Schefter reports the deal includes $13.5 million in fully guaranteed money.
Love is in his fourth year with the green and gold, having previously played for Utah State. According to Packers.com, Love played in six games with one start last season, completing 36 of 62 passes (58.1 pct.) for 411 yards with two TDs and three INTs (68.7 rating). He was inactive (third QB) for all 16 games and both postseason contests as a rookie in 2020.
This is a developing story.