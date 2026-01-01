Packers' Jordan Love clears concussion protocol, won't play against Vikings
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Packers quarterback Jordan Love has cleared concussion protocol, but will not play when Green Bay takes the field against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Jan. 4, Head Coach Matt LaFleur said on Thursday, Jan. 1.
The starting quarterback will be Clayton Tune as Malik Willis is still dealing with a hamstring injury.
Packers, Vikings at US Bank Stadium
What we know:
According to Packers.com, Green Bay leads the regular-season series, 66-59-3, while the two teams split the postseason, 1-1. The Packers’ 66 regular-season wins over Minnesota are the most by any team against the Vikings.
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
Of the past 22 regular-season meetings in Minnesota between the teams, 15 have been decided by single digits. The Packers have a 31-32 record in away games against the Vikings, including wins at Minnesota in three of the last six seasons. The Packers’ three wins at U.S. Bank Stadium are the fourth most by an opponent in the stadium’s history (Chicago ranks No. 1 with five).
Green Bay has scored 30-plus points in three of the last five road games against Minnesota, including 33 in a win in 2023.
Green Bay’s seven wins over Minnesota since 2019 are the most in the NFL (Detroit ranks No. 2 with six wins). The Packers won the first meeting this season, 23-6, in Week 12.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Green Bay Packers and FOX Sports.