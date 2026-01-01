Packers' Jordan Love clears concussion protocol, won't play against Vikings

article

The Brief Jordan Love has cleared concussion protocol but will not play Sunday; Clayton Tune will start in his place. Green Bay leads the all-time regular-season series 66-59-3 and looks to build on a Week 12 victory over Minnesota. The Packers have won three of their last six games in Minnesota, frequently scoring 30+ points in recent away matchups.



Packers quarterback Jordan Love has cleared concussion protocol, but will not play when Green Bay takes the field against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Jan. 4, Head Coach Matt LaFleur said on Thursday, Jan. 1.

The starting quarterback will be Clayton Tune as Malik Willis is still dealing with a hamstring injury.

Packers, Vikings at US Bank Stadium

What we know:

According to Packers.com, Green Bay leads the regular-season series, 66-59-3, while the two teams split the postseason, 1-1. The Packers’ 66 regular-season wins over Minnesota are the most by any team against the Vikings.

Of the past 22 regular-season meetings in Minnesota between the teams, 15 have been decided by single digits. The Packers have a 31-32 record in away games against the Vikings, including wins at Minnesota in three of the last six seasons. The Packers’ three wins at U.S. Bank Stadium are the fourth most by an opponent in the stadium’s history (Chicago ranks No. 1 with five).

Green Bay has scored 30-plus points in three of the last five road games against Minnesota, including 33 in a win in 2023.

Green Bay’s seven wins over Minnesota since 2019 are the most in the NFL (Detroit ranks No. 2 with six wins). The Packers won the first meeting this season, 23-6, in Week 12.

