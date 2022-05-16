Packers' Jaire Alexander contract extension; 4 years, $84M: report

article

The Green Bay Packers and Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander are finalizing a four-year, $84 million contract extension, according to sources reported by ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter said the deal includes $31 million in 2022 -- a DB record of $30 million in signing bonus. Alexander will receive $42.5M by March.

Jaire Alexander’s new deal averages $21 million per year, a new mark for DBs, Schefter said. It ties him to Green Bay through 2026 season. Alexader broke a bone in his shoulder in week four last year, and played only eight plays in playoffs. Packers still identified him as a core young player.

Jaire Alexander’s base salary this year will be $1.076 million to get his cap number as low as possible this season, Schefter reported.

This is a developing story.