Packers invite fans to take part in Letters to Lambeau program

The Packers will be returning to the playoffs next weekend and the organization is inviting fans to take part in the excitement through the "Letters to Lambeau" program.

Starting Monday, Jan. 4, fans can participate in Letters to Lambeau by submitting encouraging notes, drawings, and letters to demonstrate their support as the Packers get ready for their Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field next weekend.

To submit messages to the team, fans can visit pckrs.com/letters and download the letter or drawing template to create custom messages to individual players and the team.

The letters can be uploaded at pckrs.com/letters, sent through email to letterstolambeau@packers.com, or mailed directly to the Packers at Letters to Lambeau, PO Box 13092, Green Bay, WI 54307.

Selected submissions may be featured on packers.com and on the Packers’ social media platforms, and 20 lucky letter senders will receive an autographed item, Packers Pro Shop gift card, or custom jersey.