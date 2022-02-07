Packers hire Rich Bisaccia as new special teams coordinator

article

The Green Bay Packers have hired Rich Bisaccia as special teams coordinator, head coach Matt LaFleur announced Tuesday.

Bisaccia brings 38 years of coaching experience to the Packers, including 20 seasons in the NFL as a special teams coordinator with the Raiders, Cowboys, Chargers and Buccaneers. He comes to Green Bay after working as the assistant head coach/special teams coordinator for the Raiders since 2018.

This past season, Bisaccia was promoted to interim head coach for Las Vegas on Oct. 11 and led the Raiders to their first postseason appearance since 2017. Overall, he has held the title of associate head coach or assistant head coach for 11 years in the NFL, including each of the last seven seasons.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Packers' special teams unit was noted as a problem spot for the team – which lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs in this latest effort.

Bisaccia takes over for Maurice Drayton. Multiple sources reported Feb. 1 that Drayton would not return to the team after multiple seasons with the Packers.

A tweet from Monday morning, Feb. 7 from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport – who reported the expected hiring that day – said "Bisaccia is universally respected."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Associated Press contributed to this report.