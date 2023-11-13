Packers Hall of Fame to induct Clay Matthews, Aaron Kampman

article

Former Packers Clay Matthew and Aaron Kampman will be inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 2024.

According to the team, Linebacker Clay Matthews was selected by the Packers in the first round (26th overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft out of the University of Southern California. A versatile and dynamic defender, Matthews played 10 seasons in Green Bay, appearing in 143 games with 137 starts. He ranks No. 1 on the Packers’ all-time list (since 1982) with 83.5 career sacks, including 10 sacks in 2009, which tops the franchise record books for the most sacks in a rookie campaign.

He earned six Pro Bowl selections during his Packers career, tied with Reggie White for the second-most selections by a defensive player in team history. His 80 sacks from 2009-17 ranked No. 5 in the NFL over that span.

Matthews was named first-team All-Pro by The Associated Press in 2010, the first Green Bay LB to earn that honor in more than 20 years. The same season, he helped lead the Packers to a victory in Super Bowl XLV. His 11 sacks in 15 career playoff games are the most in franchise postseason history (since 1982) and are tied for No. 6 in NFL playoff history. Matthews finished his career playing one season (2019) with the Los Angeles Rams.



Defensive End Aaron Kampman was selected by the Packers in the fifth round (156th overall) of the 2002 NFL Draft out of the University of Iowa. He played eight seasons in Green Bay, appearing in 112 games with 104 starts. A dependable, every-down player, he became an elite game changer with his breakout season in 2006, when he ranked No. 2 in the NFL with 15.5 sacks, the third-highest single-season total in team history.

That year, he also posted 113 tackles, a franchise record for a Packers defensive lineman. Kampman started 89 of 90 games from 2006-08, missing only the 2007 regular-season finale when several starters rested for the playoffs. During that span, he ranked No. 3 in the league with 37 sacks. With 54 sacks during his Packers career, he ranks No. 5 overall in team history (since 1982).

Kampman went to two consecutive Pro Bowls following the 2006-07 seasons and was named second-team All-Pro both years by The Associated Press. Kampman finished his career playing two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2010-11).

The banquet is scheduled to be held Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in the Lambeau Field Atrium, according to The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame Inc.