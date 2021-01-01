Packers FAN Hall of Fame nominees selected; voting underway

article

Ten finalists have been named in the search for the 23rd member of the Packers FAN Hall of Fame, and voting begins Friday, Jan. 1 for fans to make the selection.

Packers fans were asked to nominate themselves or a friend for the honor with an essay of 500 words or less, accompanied by a photo, explaining why he or she should be recognized. From those nominations, 10 finalists were selected by the Packers FAN Hall of Fame selection committee.

This year’s 10 finalists are:

Jane Rietmann – Merrimac, Wis.

Fred Ihlenfeldt Sr. – Kewaunee, Wis.

Jeff Padon – Severn, Md.

Ken Trinkner – De Pere, Wis.

Leo DeGroot – West Bend, Wis.

Patrick (Pat) Suplicki – Stevens Point, Wis.

Bob Parker – Green Bay, Wis.

Gene C. Lasch – Shawano, Wis.

George Oudhuis – Rolling Prairie, Ind.

Jeanne Beardsley – Ellsworth, Wis.

Beginning Friday, Jan. 1, fans can read the finalists’ profiles and vote online by visiting packers.com/fhof. The winner will be selected by three different groups of people: Packers fans, previous FAN Hall of Fame honorees and the Packers’ committee.

The voting deadline is midnight, Jan. 31, 2021. Voters will be entered into a random drawing to win Packers merchandise.

The honoree's selection will be announced in late winter 2021. He or she will receive four club seats to a 2021 Packers home game; a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate; a road trip for two to a 2021 Packers away game, including game tickets, airfare and hotel accommodations; and a one-year subscription to Packer Plus.

The honoree also will have his or her name added to the list of FAN Hall of Fame honorees recognized in the Packers Hall of Fame.