Packers Family Night at Lambeau Field set for Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025

article

The Brief Packers Family Night for 2025 will be held on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. The team will introduce the players to what is expected to be a capacity crowd at Lambeau Field. Tickets for Packers Family Night go on sale on Monday, June 16.



The Green Bay Packers announced on Wednesday, May 28 that ‘Packers Family Night will take place Saturday evening, Aug. 2, 2025.

‘Family Night’ will serve as the introduction of the 2025 Green Bay Packers, in person to a capacity crowd in Lambeau Field and on television to a state-wide audience.

Packers Family Night announced

What we know:

A news release says the format of this year’s Family Night will once again be a full practice, in order for the team to accomplish its preparation goals for the regular season.

Doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m., with the team taking the field for warmups at 7 p.m. and practice beginning at 7:30.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The evening remains family-focused and will feature a game-like atmosphere, featuring a thunderstick giveaway, use of the video boards, gameday music, jersey giveaways and a fireworks show at the end of the night.

Families attending can look forward to more kid-favorite food items at select concession stands, with specific menu items and their locations to be announced as the event approaches.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, June 16, at 10 a.m. Tickets again are mobile only and priced at $10 plus fees, available for purchase solely online through Ticketmaster at Ticketmaster.com. There will be a limit of 10 tickets per purchase during the first day of ticket sales. All individuals, regardless of age, require a ticket for admittance.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Fans must purchase a mobile parking pass in advance to park in the Lambeau Field parking lots for Family Night. Mobile parking passes are available at checkout when purchasing tickets for Family Night via Ticketmaster and the parking pass can be added to a mobile device’s digital wallet, similar to mobile tickets. Only one mobile parking pass per transaction may be purchased. Drivers will be permitted into the lot once they show the attendant their parking pass on their mobile device. Mobile parking passes are $5, with net proceeds to benefit the Meijer Simply Give hunger relief program and its mission to feed hungry families in partnership with local food pantry partners, including Paul’s Pantry, the Salvation Army of Green Bay and the Giving Tree.

A group ticket program (minimum of 50 tickets) will be offered again. The application form is available online, in person at the Packers ticket office or can be requested to be sent by calling 920/569-7501. Group ticket orders are restricted to approved groups and organizations and are to be used for the sole purpose of accommodating a group or organizational outing. Resale is prohibited.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In case of inclement weather, no refunds will be issued unless all stadium activities – from 5:30 p.m. until the end of the fireworks show – are canceled.

For fans not attending the event, a statewide telecast will be available on various local and Packers TV Network stations.