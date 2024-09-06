Expand / Collapse search

Packers, Eagles in São Paulo, Brazil; teams swap leads over and over

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 6, 2024 7:27pm CDT
Green Bay Packers
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 06: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arena Corinthians on September 06, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Pedro Vilela)

Scoring summary

SAO PAOLO - 1st quarter

  • At 8:28, Green Bay's Brayden Narveson 31-yard field goal attempt is good. Packers take early lead over Eagles, 3-0.
  • At 3:04, Narveson hits a 23-yard field goal. Green Bay's lead extended, 6-0.

2nd quarter

  • At 12:42, Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts pass complete to Saquon Barkley for 18 yards and a touchdown. With the extra point, the Eagles take the lead over the Packers, 7-6.
  • At 10:24, Green Bay's Jayden Reed rushed for 33 yards and a touchdown. However, a two-point conversion failed. Packers take back the lead from the Eagles, 12-7.
  • At 5:38, Philadelphia's Barkley rush for 11 yards and a touchdown. With the extra point, the Eagles grabbed the lead back, 14-12.
  • At 5:22, Green Bay's Jordan Love tosses a pass to Reed for 70 yards and a touchdown. The Packers once again, retook the lead, 19-14.
  • At 0:04, Philadelphia's Jake Elliott kicked a 38-yard field goal. The Packers lead at the half, 19-17.

3rd quarter

  • At 14:21, Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts completed a pass to A.J. Brown for a 67-yard touchdown. With the extra point, the Eagles went up again 24-19.
  • At 12:01, Green Bay's Love tossed a 2-yard pass to Christian Watson for a touchdown. With the extra point, the Packers took the lead again, 26-24.

