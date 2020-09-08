Packers eager to take next step after NFC championship loss

article

The Green Bay Packers are eager to build on the momentum they established last year after reaching the NFC championship game in coach Matt LaFleur's debut season.

Green Bay didn't add much in the offseason but returns most of its top players from last year. The Packers must defend the run better and need their young receivers to make progress because QB Aaron Rodgers lacks proven targets aside from Davante Adams.

The Packers will try to replicate the uncanny success they had in close games while going 13-3 and winning the NFC North last season.

The Packers kick off their season in Minnesota. Kickoff with the Vikings is set for noon -- and you can see the game only on FOX6.