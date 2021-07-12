Packers' David Bakhtiari rallies Bucks fans with beer chugs during Game 3 of NBA Finals

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari delighted Milwaukee Bucks fans on Sunday night with one of his patented beer chugs during a break in Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns .

Bakhtiari, this time, had a little surprise when was called on to rally up the crowd – his father. After Bakhtiari finished with his beer, his dad, Karl, joined in on the fun.

The fans at Fiserv Forum were rocking as Milwaukee won its first NBA Finals game since 1974, 120-100.

Bakhtiari did the same thing in the Eastern Conference Finals when the Bucks took on the Atlanta Hawks.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. He added six assists as well. It was the second straight game Antetokounmpo scored at least 40 points.

Antetokounmpo became the third player in NBA Finals history with "a 40-point double-double in back-to-back games," according to ESPN Stats & Info. He joins LeBron James, who did it in 2016, and Shaquille O’Neal, who did it in 2000.

Antetokounmpo also had a good game from the foul line. He was 13-for-17 from the stripe. He only made 11-of-18 in Game 2 and was 7-for-12 in Game 1.

Jrue Holiday gave Milwaukee 21 points, five rebounds and nine assists. Khris Middleton scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out six assists. Bobby Portis had 11 points off the bench.

The Suns still lead the series, 2-1

Game 4 is set for Wednesday at 8 p.m. CDT in Milwaukee.