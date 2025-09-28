Packers vs. Cowboys; Micah Parsons returns to Dallas

article

The Brief The Green Bay Packers are taking on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 28. The Packers are 2-1 in wins and losses so far this regular season. Live scoring updates are below.



The Green Bay Packers are taking on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 28, in primetime at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Packers are 2-1 in wins and losses so far this regular season.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Per FOX Sports, the matchup falls exactly one month to the day that the Cowboys traded Micah Parsons after four seasons following the star's offseason holdout. The All-Pro pass rusher also dealt with a back injury that impacted him through the offseason and training camp.

Follow live scoring updates:

1st quarter

10:07: J.Love pass short right complete. Catch made by R.Doubs for 2 yards. TOUCHDOWN.

10:02: B.McManus extra point is good. Packers 7, Cowboys 0

2nd quarter

10:40: J.Love pass complete. Catch made by R.Doubs for 1 yards. TOUCHDOWN. Packers 13, Cowboys 0

0:13: D.Prescott pass short middle complete. Catch made by G.Pickens for 15 yards. TOUCHDOWN.

0:09: B.Aubrey extra point is good. Cowboys 16, Packers 13