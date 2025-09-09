Packers, Commanders at Lambeau Field; prime time meeting set

article

The Brief The Packers and Commanders meet at Lambeau Field in Week 2 of the NFL regular season. Both teams are coming off victories in Week 1 – and have a short week, as the game is set for Thursday, Sept. 11. You can watch the game only on FOX6.



The Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders will meet in a prime-time game at Lambeau Field on Thursday, Sept. 11. It is a game you can see only on FOX6.

Prime-time battle

What we know:

According to Packers.com, Thursday's game will be the first prime-time battle against Washington at Lambeau Field since a Monday Night Football game on Sept. 24, 2001 (it was the first game after 9/11).

The first game between Green Bay and Washington took place in 1932 and the Packers lead the regular season series, 20-16-1 (.556), while also winning two of three postseason contests. Green Bay has won two of the last three matchups.

It is the first time since 2018 that Green Bay will play its first two games at home – and marks the first time since 2012 that Green Bay has opened the season with two home games over a five-day span.

Packers' prime-time success

Under Head Coach Matt LaFleur, Green Bay is 22-11 in prime-time contests, a winning percentage of .667 that ranks No. 5 in the league since 2019 (TruMedia).

The Packers’ 22 wins in prime time are No. 2 in the NFL since 2019, trailing only the Kansas City Chiefs (24-8, .750).

