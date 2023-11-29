Packers, Chiefs at Lambeau Field; prime-time meeting Dec. 3

article

The Green Bay Packers return to Lambeau Field for a prime-time meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, Dec. 3.

According to Packers.com, Sunday's game marks the third time in the last four meetings that the matchup with Chiefs has been a prime-time game (2015 on Monday Night Football, 2019 on Sunday Night Football). The two teams last met in 2021 in Kansas City in what was quarterback Jordan Love's first career start.

Green Bay has won two of the last three matchups, including the last game played at Lambeau Field (2015). Six of the last eight games between the Packers and Chiefs have been decided by seven points or less.

The Packers have won back-to-back games and three of their last four.

In Week 14, Green Bay will go east to take on the New York Giants. Including the postseason, the Packers have won three of the last four matchups, scoring 30-plus points in two of those victories (31, 38)