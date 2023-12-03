Green Bay Packers play Kansas City Chiefs

article

Travis Kelce will lead the Kansas City Chiefs into their game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Defensively, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best by allowing just 290.0 yards per game. They rank eighth on offense (364.9 yards per game). From an offensive perspective, the Packers are compiling 21.0 points per contest (18th-ranked). They rank 10th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (20.4 points allowed per game).

Follow along for live updates.

1st quarter

J.Love pass complete to KC 1. Catch made by B.Sims at KC 1. Gain of 1 yards. B.Sims for 1 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

2nd quarter

A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to the KC End Zone. Touchback.

J.Love pass short middle complete to KC End Zone. Catch made by C.Watson at KC End Zone. Gain of 9 yards. C.Watson for 9 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

3rd quarter