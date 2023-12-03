Green Bay Packers play Kansas City Chiefs
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Travis Kelce will lead the Kansas City Chiefs into their game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.
Defensively, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best by allowing just 290.0 yards per game. They rank eighth on offense (364.9 yards per game). From an offensive perspective, the Packers are compiling 21.0 points per contest (18th-ranked). They rank 10th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (20.4 points allowed per game).
Follow along for live updates.
1st quarter
- J.Love pass complete to KC 1. Catch made by B.Sims at KC 1. Gain of 1 yards. B.Sims for 1 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
2nd quarter
- A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to the KC End Zone. Touchback.
- J.Love pass short middle complete to KC End Zone. Catch made by C.Watson at KC End Zone. Gain of 9 yards. C.Watson for 9 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
3rd quarter
- I.Pacheco rushed left tackle to GB End Zone for 1 yards. I.Pacheco for 1 yards, TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on GB-GB, Defensive Offside, 5 yards, declined. PENALTY on GB-GB, Illegal Substitution, 5 yards, declined.