Expand / Collapse search

Packers, Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium; game on FOX6 Sunday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Green Bay Packers play their fourth road contest over a five-game stretch when they go to Kansas City to play the Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 7. It's a game you can see only on FOX6 – and kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. 

According to Packers.com, this is the second game at Arrowhead Stadium in the last three seasons for Green Bay, with the Packers winning, 31-24, in 2019. It also marks the 13th regular-season game between the two teams.

Green Bay has won three of the last four games against the Chiefs, including two of the last three at Kansas City.

Get your day started on FOX6 – with FOX NFL Sunday at 10 a.m. Then check out the first game of the FOX doubleheader – featuring Minnesota at Baltimore, a noon kickoff. 

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

After the Packers game, stick around for a FOX6 News Special Edition. Then Sunday night, tune in to the FOX6 Sports Blitz at 10:35 p.m.

Waukesha Monkey Joe's arrest video goes viral
article

Waukesha Monkey Joe's arrest video goes viral

Video of a woman arrested outside Monkey Joe's in Waukesha has gone viral on social media, but police say there's more to the story than what's been shared.

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Prosecution begins to present its case
article

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Prosecution begins to present its case

The homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse headed toward opening statements on Tuesday after a jury was seated in just a day despite the polarizing nature of the case.

City of Milwaukee employees 95% vaccinated

City officials are calling its COVID-19 vaccination policy a "success" after reporting more than 95% of general city employees are in compliance with the policy.