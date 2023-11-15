Packers, Chargers at Lambeau Field; watch game only on FOX6

article

The Green Bay Packers are back at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Nov. 19 when they square up against the Los Angeles Chargers. It's a game you can see only on FOX6 – kickoff is set for noon.

According to Packers.com, Green Bay holds a 10-2 (.833) record against the Chargers, including a 4-1 mark at home. It is the highest regular season winning percentage for the Packers against an opponent. The Packers won the last meeting at Lambeau Field, a 27-20 victory in 2015.

Under Head Coach Matt LaFleur, the Packers are 12-9 against AFC teams, a .571 winning percentage that is tied for No. 4 in the NFC and tied for No. 8 in the NFL since 2019.

Sunday is the final of four scheduled noon (CT) games in a row for the Packers. Green Bay is 2-3 in games played at noon (CT) this season (2-1 at home) and 18-9 in noon (CT) games under LaFleur, a .667 winning percentage that ranks No. 8 in the NFL since 2019.

Week 12 will be another short week for the Packers as they will play at the Lions on Thanksgiving. It is the first time Green Bay has played on the holiday since it hosted the Bears in 2015 and the first time at Detroit since 2013.