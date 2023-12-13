Packers, Buccaneers at Lambeau Field; former NFC central foes battle

article

The Green Bay Packers return to Lambeau Field to take on a former NFC Central foe, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, this Sunday, Dec. 17.

According to Packers.com, since 1990 the Packers are 14-1 against the Buccaneers at home in the regular season with 12 of the 15 contests being decided by single digits, including two overtime games. Sunday's matchup will be the fourth for the two teams since 2020 (three regular season, one postseason).

Only three of the last eight contests between the two clubs have been decided by a touchdown or less. Also, the winning team has scored 20-plus points in seven of the last eight games (including postseason) and 30-plus points in five of those contests.

After two straight seasons of playing on Christmas, Green Bay visits the Carolina Panthers in Week 16 on Christmas Eve. The Packers are 1-1 against NFC South teams this season.