Packers, Buccaneers at Lambeau Field; former NFC central foes battle

article

The Green Bay Packers return to Lambeau Field to take on a former NFC Central foe, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 17.

According to Packers.com, since 1990 the Packers are 14-1 against the Buccaneers at home in the regular season with 12 of the 15 contests being decided by single digits, including two overtime games. Sunday's matchup will be the fourth for the two teams since 2020 (three regular season, one postseason).

Scoring summary

1st quarter

At 9:05 ,C. McLaughlin's 39-yard field goal attempt is good. The Buccaneers take the early 3-0 lead over the Packers.

At 0:55 J. Love pass complete to TB 5. Catch made by T. Kraft at TB 5. Gain of 5 yards. T. Kraft for 5 yards, TOUCHDOWN. A. Carlson extra point is good. Packers lead Buccaneers, 7-3.

2nd quarter

At 12:28, B.Mayfield pass deep middle complete to GB End Zone. Catch made by M.Evans at GB End Zone. Gain of 19 yards. M.Evans for 19 yards, TOUCHDOWN. C.McLaughlin extra point is good. The Buccaneers take the lead over Packers, 10-7.

At 7:13, A.Carlson 36-yard field goal attempt is good, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-D.Whelan. The Packers and Buccaneers are tied, 10-10.

At 0:14, C.McLaughlin 46 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-Z.Triner, Holder-J.Camarda. The Buccaneers take the lead, 13-10.

3rd quarter

At 11:07, B.Mayfield pass complete to GB 26. Catch made by R.White at GB 26. Gain of 26 yards. R.White for 26 yards, TOUCHDOWN. C.McLaughlin extra point is good. The Buccaneers lead the Packers, 20-10.

4th quarter