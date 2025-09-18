Expand / Collapse search

Packers, Browns on gridiron in Cleveland; 1st road trip for Green Bay

Published  September 18, 2025 12:28pm CDT
FOX6 News Milwaukee
    • The Packers and Browns square off in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 21.
    • Kickoff for the game is set for noon.
    • This is the Packers' first road game of the 2025 regular season.

CLEVELAND - The Green Bay Packers hit the road for the first time this regular season when they take on the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 21. It is a game you can see only on FOX6. Kickoff is set for noon on Sunday, after the FOX NFL Kickoff and FOX NFL Sunday. 

According to Packers.com, Sunday's game will be Green Bay's first regular-season contest at Cleveland since 2017. It will be the fifth game between the two teams in the month of September (2-2) and the first since 2005.

The Packers lead the all-time series with the Browns, 14-7 (.667), which includes one playoff contest. Green Bay has won four straight over Cleveland and six of the last seven. The Packers are 7-4 at Cleveland, including three straight wins.

Ahead for the Pack

Sunday is the only noon (CT) kickoff game for the Packers out of the first seven games of the season. Sunday kicks off a stretch of three AFC North opponents in five games (vs. Cincinnati in Week 6 and at Pittsburgh in Week 8).

The Source: Information in this post was provided by Packers.com.

