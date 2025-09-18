Packers, Browns on gridiron in Cleveland; 1st road trip for Green Bay
CLEVELAND - The Green Bay Packers hit the road for the first time this regular season when they take on the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 21. It is a game you can see only on FOX6. Kickoff is set for noon on Sunday, after the FOX NFL Kickoff and FOX NFL Sunday.
Packers, Browns battle
What we know:
According to Packers.com, Sunday's game will be Green Bay's first regular-season contest at Cleveland since 2017. It will be the fifth game between the two teams in the month of September (2-2) and the first since 2005.
The Packers lead the all-time series with the Browns, 14-7 (.667), which includes one playoff contest. Green Bay has won four straight over Cleveland and six of the last seven. The Packers are 7-4 at Cleveland, including three straight wins.
Ahead for the Pack
What's next:
Sunday is the only noon (CT) kickoff game for the Packers out of the first seven games of the season. Sunday kicks off a stretch of three AFC North opponents in five games (vs. Cincinnati in Week 6 and at Pittsburgh in Week 8).
GO PACK GO!
