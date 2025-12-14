Packers, Broncos at Denver: Top NFC North, Top AFC teams clash

article

The Brief The Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos do battle at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 14. Both teams are in the middle of winning streaks. The Packers and Broncos are an even 7-7-1 when meeting in the regular season.



The Green Bay Packers traveled Denver to square up against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 14.

The game pits the top seed in the NFC North against the top seed in the AFC – and has key playoff implications.

Scoring summary

By the numbers:

1st quarter

7:06 - B.McManus 53 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-D.Whelan. Packers 7, Broncos 6

2nd quarter

4:35 - J.Love pass short left complete. Catch made by J.Jacobs for 14 yards. TOUCHDOWN.

4:29 - B.McManus extra point is good. Packers 13, Broncos 7

Head-to-head

The backstory:

The Packers and Broncos are an even 7-7-1 when meeting in the regular season. Green Bay has won four of the last six but is 1-7 at Denver, the only victory coming in 2007. The Broncos won the last game, 19-17 at home in 2023.

Super Bowl XXXII was the most significant game between the teams. Denver won 31-24, giving the franchise its first Super Bowl victory.

Packers kicker Brandon McManus played nine seasons for the Broncos and won Super Bowl 50 with the team. Linebacker Kristian Welch played for the Broncos in 2024, and running back Emanuel Wilson entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the team in 2023 – but never played in a game.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis, who played five seasons with Green Bay, is now with Denver.

Broncos offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz is from Hartford and played college football at UW-Whitewater. Linebacker Jordan Turner played four seasons at Wisconsin.

Jim Leonhard, Denver's assistant head coach and defensive pass game coordinator, also played – and coached – for the Badgers. He is from Tony, Wisconsin.