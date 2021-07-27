Inaugural Packers Give Back Game recognizes Big Brothers Big Sisters

article

The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday that they will recognize Big Brothers Big Sisters as the nonprofit honoree for the "Packers Give Back Game" on Saturday, Aug. 14.

The preseason matchup between the Packers and Houston Texans will mark the inaugural Packers Give Back Game, which will annually support a benefiting charity from Wisconsin.

Hundreds of youth called "Littles" will receive a free bus ride to the game, enjoy a special tailgate party with their mentors, called "Bigs," and cheer on the team in a designated Big Brothers Big Sisters area in the north end zone.

"As a former ‘big’ myself, I know firsthand how important youth mentorship is and how being involved in Big Brothers Big Sisters makes an extraordinary difference in the lives of both the mentor and the child," said Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy. "We’re proud to support Big Brothers Big Sisters through the Packers Give Back Game and we encourage those looking for a way to contribute to their community to learn more about the program."

The Packers have worked with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin for many years by awarding grants and donations and providing opportunities for Big/Little matches to enjoy experiences at Packers games and Lambeau Field.

Additionally, Packers players, alumni and staff frequently appear at Big Brothers Big Sisters events to help raise awareness for the need for volunteers and mentors. There are 15 Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies in Wisconsin.

This year’s Packers Give Back Game will also continue the team’s support of Bishop’s Charities and the Midwest Shrine Association, traditional recipients of preseason game recognition. During seasons in which the Packers host two preseason games, the second game will be dedicated to celebrating youth football as the USA Football Game.

