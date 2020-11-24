Packers, Bears to meet at Lambeau Field in primetime

article

The Green Bay Packers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football, Nov. 29. It marks the 15th consecutive regular season that the Packers and Bears have squared off in primetime, the longest streak in the NFL since the merger.

According to Packers.com, Sunday will mark Game No. 201 in the NFL’s oldest rivalry. The Packers hold a 99-95-6 edge in the series, which includes two playoff games (1-1).

Green Bay has won 10 of the last 12 meetings against the Bears at Lambeau Field. The Packers have outscored Chicago, 320-170, in the last 12 home games, scoring 20-plus points in 10 of those contests.

Last season, Green Bay swept the regular-season series between the two teams for the 15th time in the last 26 years (since 1994) and the seventh time in the last 11 seasons.

Each of the last four matchups between the two teams has been decided by eight points or less.

Green Bay will finish the regular season with four of its last six games at home for the first time since 1977.