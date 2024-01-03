Packers, Bears tickets; Milwaukee Admirals give away pair at Jan. 5 game

article

The Milwaukee Admirals kick off 2024 with a pair of home games this weekend against the Colorado Eagles – and in one of the games, you have a chance to win tickets to the Packers-Bears game on Sunday, Jan. 7.

On Friday night, Jan 5, the Admirals will give out a pair of tickets, courtesy of TicketKing. Fans can enter at signs throughout the concourse and atrium by scanning a QR code and then the team will randomly select contestants for an intermission activity.

Friday’s game is also the first Fair Deal Friday of the season where fans can get a ticket to the game and a ticket to the 2024 Wisconsin State Fair for only $22!

