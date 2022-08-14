Davis trying to catch on with Packers after career with Badgers

article

Huge rosters for the Packers and San Francisco 49ers, and huge excitement for fresh players like Danny Davis.

He's now been in a preseason football game.

"That was amazing," said Davis. "Just being able to get this opportunity was, you know, a surreal moment for me. But, you know, I just relied on the work that I've been putting in throughout camp. And, you know, I feel like that's got me to this point."

Undrafted out of the University of Wisconsin, Davis has made steady progress through his first training camp. And that's kind of the way he would sum up game number one, too.

"Yeah, no doubt," Davis said. "Of course, you always want to go out there and, you know, make that play for the team. But, you know, I just want to show that, you know, I can be there in the run game and, you know, just be an overall receiver. That's what I've been trying to do all camp and just stacking days and, you know, listening to what, you know, everybody's telling me and just continue to get better."

The highlight of the night for Davis on Friday night was a touchdown. Jordan love hits him. Davis gets into the corner of the end zone. The Packers are on the board late in the first half.

"No doubt definitely felt good," said Davis. "And, you know, definitely give all the glory to God because, you know, I know I wouldn't be here without him. But, you know, it's a blessing and looking forward to continue to build off of it."

"On that one, you know, we changed the route of the line and just gave him a go route and I saw the way the DB was playing," said Jordan Love. "Just try to give him a back shoulder ball. I think the ball was still a little bit too far forward, but Danny made a great play, able to come back to it, you know, catch it and then go finish it in the endzone. It was an awesome play by him."

The Packers drafted three wide receivers this year, so they're at the same point in their careers as Davis.

Then you throw in all the veterans trying to find playing time with the departure of Davante Adams.

It's a very crowded position.

"Taking it one day at a time like I've been doing and not worrying about the end result," Davis said. "My main focus is just, you know, taking it one day at a time and continue to, you know, do my work and, you know, continue to be the better player I want to be. So I can't really look into, you know, how the roster shapes out at the end. I just can control what I can control. And that's, you know, my detail, my work every day when I go out that practice and that's all I can do."