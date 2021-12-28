Former Packer Ahman Green talks title chances, Rodgers' future

The Green Bay Packers are inching closer to getting that coveted bye week as the NFC's top seed after beating the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Day, 24-22.

FOX6's Lily Zhao went one-on-one with Packers all-time leader rusher, Ahman Green, to get his thoughts on how far this team can go and what is ahead for Aaron Rodgers' future in Titletown.

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "You've watched this team all season. Is this a Super Bowl caliber team? They're finding ways to win close games as of late."

"They're definitely a Super Bowl caliber team and I'll tell you why," said Ahman Green. "You know, I've been saying this for a while now. The defense is now making up, I'd say creating mistakes for other teams, as we saw pushing the pocket with Baker Mayfield and defending very well in the defensive backfield. With the defense now, I'd say the confidence is up, and it's a problem for opposing teams to score points. Even though they've given up a few big scores these last couple of games, I think it's something still. The confidence of that defense is, they're aware of what they're doing on that football field and along with that, the offense is also putting up points on the board."

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "On Christmas Day, Aaron Rodgers broke Brett Favre's franchise touchdown record. What was it like seeing history being made, knowing you've also seen a lot of Brett's touchdowns as well?"

"It was a great thing to see, something I grew up hearing the old cliches of records are made to be broken," said Green. "I'd say from knowing Brett and knowing Aaron and being in that quarterback meeting room for the years they were, I know they developed a small little bond there and you saw it when he was on the big screen saying congratulations and saying you guys need to win a Super Bowl now. That right there just shows how close they are and how important things are to a player when you see all the static going on. Sometimes you don't get to focus on moments like these that are very special for a player that did it like Aaron Rodgers, but also a player that was with him at the time of development in terms of Brett."

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "This is the million-dollar question, Ahman. Aaron Rodgers looks happy; he's said communication has improved with General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Does Rodgers stay in Green Bay after this season?"

"I'd say right now, it's going to be something well, as the rest of the season goes," said Green. "I'd say if they do what they're supposed to do. Obviously, they're in the playoffs. They win the NFC Championship game, and they go to that Super Bowl and win, I'd say the percentages go up when the Packers go all the way and win a Super Bowl for Aaron to be back for the remainder, potentially the remainder of his career."

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "Looking ahead, the Dallas Cowboys are hot on their tails, so the Packers will need to win out to claim homefield advantage. The Vikings have had their number the last two times they've played, so what changes this time around at Lambeau?"

"It's a rivalry game, you know, we know what's on the line between the two teams in terms of the actual divisional stuff," said Green. "It's probably one of the toughest, I'd say one of the most serious rivalries that's been coming up. We know about the Bears and Packers, but I think the Vikings game has always been another game on that schedule that we kind of double checked beyond being a rivalry game. It's a divisional game. It's just a tough game to play because of the defenses that have been going back and forth, offenses as well through the years between Zimmer and when Zimmer took over there in Minnesota."

The Packers host the Vikings on Sunday Night Football.