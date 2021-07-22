Expand / Collapse search

Suns fan donates to Wisconsin charity, notes Milwaukee generosity

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Bucks
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee, you've welcomed the world with open arms – and we're reaping the rewards of your generosity. 

A Phoenix Suns fan who was in town made a sizable donation to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin this week. That donation came with a touching note (as tweeted out on Thursday, July 22): 

"I am a Phoenix Suns fan who flew up from Richmond, VA to Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday and was so touched by the kindness and hospitality of the people of Milwaukee that I wanted to contribute in their honor to help the city. Go Suns, but thank you Milwaukee for your incredible generosity!"

Adam Richardson
 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Learn more about donating to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

Milwaukee Bucks championship parade; fans turn out by thousands
slideshow

Milwaukee Bucks championship parade; fans turn out by thousands

Thousands of people poured into downtown streets on Thursday to catch a glimpse of the Milwaukee Bucks in a parade that celebrates the city’s first NBA championship in half a century.

Fans celebrate Bucks' championship win with tattoos

After the Bucks' big win, some fans are getting this moment written in ink.