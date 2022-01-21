Packers activate Za'Darius Smith, Whitney Mercilus

The Green Bay Packers announced via Twitter on Friday, Jan. 21 that they have activated linebackers Za'Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus off injured reserve ahead ofo the NFL Divisional Playoff with the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field.

The NFC divisional game between the Packers and 49ers is set for Saturday evening, Jan. 22 – and it's one you can see only on FOX6.

