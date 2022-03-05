Expand / Collapse search

Packers' Aaron Rodgers 'truly torn' on where he'll play: report

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Aaron Rodgers
FOX6 News Milwaukee

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is "truly torn" about were he'll be next season, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

While many in the league expect Rodgers to return to the Packers, the recently-crowned MVP is "going back and forth on what he wants" – including where he wants to play, Rapoport said.

As recently as Tuesday, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said there were "no new updates" regarding Rodgers. Gutekunst said "not a single person" had called about a trade despite rumors. He expected to find out what Rodgers wants to do before the new league year begins March 16.

According to NFL.com on Monday, the Packers and Rodgers are working on a deal and are "having discussions." A potential deal would reportedly be for the short term and make Rodgers the highest-paid player in the NFL on an annual basis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

