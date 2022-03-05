Packers' Aaron Rodgers 'truly torn' on where he'll play: report

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is "truly torn" about were he'll be next season, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

While many in the league expect Rodgers to return to the Packers, the recently-crowned MVP is "going back and forth on what he wants" – including where he wants to play, Rapoport said.

As recently as Tuesday, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said there were "no new updates" regarding Rodgers. Gutekunst said "not a single person" had called about a trade despite rumors. He expected to find out what Rodgers wants to do before the new league year begins March 16.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to NFL.com on Monday, the Packers and Rodgers are working on a deal and are "having discussions." A potential deal would reportedly be for the short term and make Rodgers the highest-paid player in the NFL on an annual basis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app