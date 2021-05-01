Packers' LaFleur, Gutekunst on Rodgers reports: 'Optimistic'

article

Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur and General Manager Brian Gutekunst on Saturday addressed more comments on the ongoing Aaron Rodgers saga.

It was reported Thursday, April 30 that the quarterback was "disgruntled" with the team, to the point that he did not want to return.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Friday, one day after the initial report broke, reported that it is a "serious consideration" that Rodgers could retire -- to host Jeopardy! or otherwise -- if the relationship does not improve with the team "to his liking."

LaFleur and Gutekunst answered questions in a post-draft news conference; the NFL draft concluded Saturday afternoon.

"I know the reports out there...I mean this guy is our quarterback, man," LaFleur said. "I want nothing more than to see him back here in a Packers uniform.

"I can't fathom him not being in Green Bay."

Gutekunst, who spoke to assembled media each day of the draft, reiterated his outlook on the situation involving the reigning NFL MVP.

"We're very optimistic that we can get through this," said Gutekunst.

Gutekunst also responded to reports that Rogers allegedly wanted Gutekunst fired.

"Aaron hasn't said anything like that to me, and hasn't said anything publicly," Gutekunst said. "I don't want to put that on him. It's kinda part of the gig in the NFL."

Rodgers has not yet publicly commented on the reports.

