Expand / Collapse search

Packers' Aaron Rodgers grew out his hair for this reason

By Daniel Canova
Published 
Updated 35 mins ago
Sports
FOX News
article

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 20: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts as he walks of the field following the team's win against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wiscon

Expand

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a new look this season.

After an up-and-down offseason, the reigning NFL MVP decided to grow out his hair and can even sport a man bun. Rodgers said there is a reason behind the change in appearance.

During a Thursday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he is growing out his long hair for a Halloween costume. He claimed the year-long process will come to fruition on Oct. 31.

"This has been a year in the making for my costume," Rodgers said on the show before dropping a hint. "Somebody who is a hero of mine who has longish hair." 

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Rodgers didn’t give any more details away because he plans on making it a surprise when the holiday comes around.

Two weeks into the 2021 NFL season, Rodgers has the Packers at 1-1. After getting destroyed by the New Orleans Saints in the season opener, Green Bay bounced back against its NFC North rivals on Monday Night Football.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Rodgers completed 22 of 27 passes for 255 yards with four touchdowns in a 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions. Next up for the Packers are the 49ers in San Francisco on Sunday Night Football.

Man on I-94 Layton Avenue Bridge talked down by siblings
article

Man on I-94 Layton Avenue Bridge talked down by siblings

A split-second decision helped save a man's life as he stood on a Milwaukee interstate overpass. A teenage girl and her brother spotted him as they were driving by.

Rollover crash near Bradford Beach; 4 injured, 2 light poles damaged
article

Rollover crash near Bradford Beach; 4 injured, 2 light poles damaged

Four people were injured in a rollover crash that happened Friday morning, Sept. 24 near Bradford Beach

Wisconsin ICU bed shortage amid COVID

Wisconsin is experiencing a shortage of intensive care unit and medical-surgical beds as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise.