Packers' Aaron Rodgers grew out his hair for this reason
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a new look this season.
After an up-and-down offseason, the reigning NFL MVP decided to grow out his hair and can even sport a man bun. Rodgers said there is a reason behind the change in appearance.
During a Thursday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he is growing out his long hair for a Halloween costume. He claimed the year-long process will come to fruition on Oct. 31.
"This has been a year in the making for my costume," Rodgers said on the show before dropping a hint. "Somebody who is a hero of mine who has longish hair."
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
Rodgers didn’t give any more details away because he plans on making it a surprise when the holiday comes around.
Two weeks into the 2021 NFL season, Rodgers has the Packers at 1-1. After getting destroyed by the New Orleans Saints in the season opener, Green Bay bounced back against its NFC North rivals on Monday Night Football.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Rodgers completed 22 of 27 passes for 255 yards with four touchdowns in a 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions. Next up for the Packers are the 49ers in San Francisco on Sunday Night Football.
Advertisement