Jones has message for Packers fans ahead of Vikings game

The Green Bay Packers are hoping to turn things around after three straight losses as they now turn their attention to the Minnesota Vikings.

FOX6's Lily Zhao went one-on-one with running back Aaron Jones, who has a message for Green and Gold fans.

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "Aaron, I wanted to ask you, how was the plane ride back from Denver? Have you guys had time to digest the loss to the Broncos and just for you, how critical of a juncture is this team at right now to stay together and not fracture?"

"That's the biggest message that I had in the locker room about sticking together during the times that things aren't going our way," said Aaron Jones. "We got to learn how to win every year as a new team, and we've been in every game. If you look at last year, Minnesota had nine one-score wins, and we've been in those games, and us being in those games early will be better for us in the end. We have four losses and people are already hitting the panic button. There's no need to hit the panic button. Everything's all right there in front of us. We still have the NFC North in front of us. Everything we want is still out there, so just keeping everybody together and keeping our main goal the main goal."

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "Looking ahead to the Vikings, both teams have split this series the last three years. What's going to be the difference in this game knowing that this is a Vikings defense that loves to blitz?"

"Just being on your p's and q's," said Jones. "They're going to bring it from everywhere. It's exotic. They're dropping guys, bringing guys. We call it a simulated pressure, where they can honestly be bringing four guys from different places, so just getting that communication right throughout the week."

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "The standard of winning is very high in Green Bay. You guys have started 2-4. I know fans are getting restless. Do you have a message for them at all?"

"Just stick with us," said Jones. "We need you guys, our true supporters through ups and downs. We're in a down, but we're about to bring that right back up and all it takes is one to get on a roll, and like I said, we have everything right there out in front of us."

The Packers play the Vikings Sunday on FOX6.