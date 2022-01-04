Packers RB Aaron Jones talks playoffs, resting and overalls

The Packers locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC and home-field advantage with their 37-10 win over the Vikings on Sunday, Jan. 2.

FOX6's Tim Van Vooren went one-on-one with starting running back Aaron Jones, and they discussed the playoffs, potentially resting Week 18 and AJ Dillon's overalls.

Tim Van Vooren: "Where does the No. 1 seed in the NFC for this year rank on your career accomplishments list? Is this a big deal or not?"

Aaron Jones: "Yes, sir. Of course it's a big deal. We set goals for ourselves, and we started achieving some of those goals and we're right where we want to be, so now, we just got to finish."

TVV: "Are you where you want to be because you get some rest, you get that bye or because you're going to be at Lambeau Field or a combination?"

Jones: "A combination. We won the North. We got the No. 1 seed and then, like you said, everything on the playoffs in the NFC have to run through Lambeau, and that's the way we wanted it to be."

TVV: "Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings. To me, watching it, it was Aaron Jones, primarily, in the first half, AJ Dillon, primarily, in the second half – the ultimate one-two punch out of a backfield. Did it feel that way being personally involved?"

Jones: "Yes, sir, it did. I got going early, and then AJ did the dirty work down the stretch and at the end, so it felt good to see both of us have a good day."

TVV: "What did you think of his post-game media garb with just the overalls on?"

Jones: "I think he wears more and more clothes on the field than he does off the field."

TVV: "That might be too much information, Aaron."

Jones: "No, no. He has on those shoulder pads. He wears sleeves in the game and all of that. He was out there just the bibs."

TVV: "Just the bibs. Yeah, no doubt. To me, though, I mentioned it on the news. I said, 'That's on-brand for AJ Dillon,' and that definitely seems on-brand for him. Am I right?"

Jones: "Oh, 100% on-brand. He had told me earlier that morning. He was like, 'Yeah, I'm going to wear bibs with no shirt on underneath,' and I was like, 'You're not going to do it.' He's like, ‘Yes, I am.’"

TVV: "Do you want to play Sunday at Ford Field?"

Jones: "Yes, sir, I do. I mean, even if I wasn't playing, I know as soon as that whistle blows I'd be ready to play, so it's just the competitor in me."