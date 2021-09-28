Packers' Valdes-Scantling on 49ers win, dog ownership

The Green Bay Packers walked it off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, winning 30-28.

FOX6's Lily Zhao went one-on-one with Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to get his thoughts after the big game.

Zhao: "You caught your first touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter, high pointing that ball in the fourth quarter. You said that was the greatest throw you've ever caught. Why was that?"

Valdes-Scantling: "In the game it didn't feel like too much of a crazy throw because obviously you see the defender, but when you go back and look at it on tape and you see how close the defender was to making a play – it was grazing off his fingertips and it went right over his head. It was just crazy to look back on and see him get the ball over there and me come down with it."

Zhao: "I know it's just Week 3 in the season right, but what does a victory like that do for this ballclub?"

Valdes-Scantling: "I mean, it just keeps building. Obviously going out and beating Detroit on Monday night, and then following it up with a win on Sunday Night Football, it just keeps establishing our identity as a football team. Obviously having that first loss on the road was tough, but it didn't really show who we were as a team. I think these last two games we've started to click and create our identity."

Zhao: "Now Marquez, I wanted to say, your Twitter game is very entertaining to read, so when you and Kenny Clark have these exchanges, I understand he gave you some flak for this. You said you have two dogs, right? Ace and Spade. You said they know I'm their dad, but they don't know what my name is. He said what kind of tweet is that, so what is that interaction like?"

Valdes-Scantling: "Obviously, you know when you have dogs, you teach them their names, they know everyone else's names, but they don't really know their owners' names because you don't really say it too often. It was a legitimate question. I think anybody that has dogs would think that dang, they don't know my name. My dog doesn't know my name. He just sees me as the person who feeds him and takes care of him, but he doesn't know my name."

Zhao: "We have a special guest, Spade Valdez-Scantling. Are you going to teach him your name now?"

Valdes-Scantling: "Yeah, I've been teaching him and Ace my name. We're working on it. They just call me dad."

The Packers host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 3.

