FOX Sports' Chris Myers talks Rodgers, Packers' Super Bowl chances

For a second straight year, the Packers' path to the Super Bowl goes through Lambeau Field.

Green Bay hosts San Francisco in the Divisional Round at 7:15 pm on FOX6.

FOX6's Lily Zhao goes one-on-one with FOX Sports commentator Chris Myers to get a more in-depth view of this matchup.

With the game back in the Frozen Tundra, that home field advantage Green Bay has is now amplified with 80,000-plus fans cheering them on.

"The pictures and what it provides for a TV audience (is incredible)," said Chris Myers, FOX Sports commentator. "I always give the fans credit who show up there and hang in there in the weather conditions. When you have somebody like Aaron Rodgers, and you're playing there, not only is it good TV for an audience beyond Packers fans, but I think it reflects the history of the game and successful teams and what they've done, and obviously the Lombardi Trophy brings all that back into the mix for football fans."

The challenge ahead will be tough. The Packers and Niners are different teams since they last played in Week 3 that saw a 30-28 Green Bay win.

Aaron Rodgers also has a chance to earn his first career postseason win over his hometown team. He’s lost all three of his playoff battles with San Francisco, with the latest being that 2019 NFC Title game.

Regardless, Myers thinks they stack up well.

"Obviously, Aaron Rodgers protects the ball as well as anybody who touches the football as much as he does in the course of the NFL, so that's another encouraging thing for the Packers," said Myers.

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "They're getting healthy, and Aaron Rodgers is hungry for another Super Bowl appearance. Is this the year they finally make it to the Super Bowl?"

"I thought the last couple of championship games, I know they were on the road for the San Francisco game, and they were home against Tampa when the Bucs had their run, I thought they were in pretty good position at those points," said Myers. "This year to be getting some defensive starters back, some starters on the offensive line, you have the comfort of Randall Cobb, you have the 1-2 punch with the run game, and I think a well-rested and always fired up Aaron Rodgers. I think it's really lining up almost perfectly, almost as if the Packers designed this themselves to get people in the right spot and come back at the right time and to be at home."

It’s been 20 years since Green Bay last beat San Francisco in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and the Pack hope to buck that trend on Saturday.