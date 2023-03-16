Pacers rally late, beat Bucks

article

Andrew Nembhard scored 24 points and Aaron Nesmith hit six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points as the Indiana Pacers rallied late and beat the Central Division- and Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks 139-123 Thursday night.

With Nesmith leading the way, Indiana (32-38) shot 20 for 41 from 3-point distance, including 11 of 14 in the second half, and shot 56.5% overall. Meanwhile, Milwaukee (50-20) shot 52.8%, went 11 for 32 from beyond the arc and gave up 13 points off 12 turnovers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 25 points. Jrue Holiday added 19 and Khris Middleton finished with 16 for Milwaukee.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Indiana, which was playing without injured leading scorer and All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton (ankle), had seven players score in double-figures. Buddy Hield scored and T.J. McConnell 19.

The Bucks hit 18 of their first 29 shots, including 4 of 9 from 3-point distance to take a 40-30 lead after one period. The Bucks missed five of their first six shots to open the second as Indiana closed within five points, helped by an 8-0 run that was capped off by back-to-back 3-pointers from former Milwaukee guard George Hill.

The Bucks recovered and took a 64-55 lead into the break.

Another 8-0 run, this time with back-to-back 3’s by Nesmith, pulled the Pacers within four points with 4:08 left in the third.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Nesmith fouled Bobby Portis with 3:15 left in the quarter, putting the Bucks in the bonus. Portis and Joe Ingles each knocked down a pair of free throws to stretch the lead to nine. Indiana stayed within striking distance with its 3-point shooting and after Hill turned a Wesley Matthews turnover into an easy layup, Nwora drained a 3 to put the Pacers up 102-101 with a minute to play..

McConnell’s jumper with 26 seconds left put Indiana up three points and an 11-4 run to open the fourth gave the Pacers a 112-105 lead with 10:27 remaining.

Nesmith’s sixth 3-pointer of the game made it a 122-111 game with 7:08 left.