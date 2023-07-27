Oostburg family spends summer together on the court

Summer school is in session at Oostburg High School.

The coach of the Lady Dutch girls basketball team is leading two of his top players through drills, and they also happen to be his twin daughters.

"They're good advocates for themselves, and I think that's a huge part of it," said Isaiah Ketterhagen. "They're really earning their spot, they're earning their attention, they're earning their success."

Riley, Ady and Isaiah Ketterhagen are enjoying the ride. They had the gym jumping many a night last season and intend to make an even deeper postseason push this year, when the twins will only be sophomores.

"She's my best friend," said Ady, "I've been with her my whole life, so there's points where we both know what we're going to be doing and there's points where we don't know what either of us is going to do."

"I'd say Ady is more of an attacker, rebounder, I'm more of a passer," said Riley. "I like to make the extra pass, attack and kick it out."

"This year was a little bit of a growing experience," Isaiah said. "There were conversations where I had to take them on the side and say I'm coach right now, I'm not dad, so let's flip it a little bit."

Workouts are a family affair. Younger sister Kinsley already has an offer from Wisconsin, even though she is only going into eighth grade.

Younger, younger sister Tia seems as though she is well on her way to achieving whatever goals she sets out for herself, as well.

The twins have multiple division one offers as 15-year-olds.

There are a lot of components to this story, but you can't miss the most obvious one. Do these two, who have lived their entire lives together, want to keep playing together, past high school?

"I really want to play with Ady," Riley said. "I've been with her my whole life, so I can't imagine going to college and not being with her.

"I would say the same thing," Ady said. "If a point does come up where we have to split, I think we'd be okay, but right now, I'd like to stay with riley."

And Isaiah would like to stay right where he is too.

At home, he is surrounded by his wife and four daughters and two female dogs. At work, he has his girls and their teammates.

"I coached for Ozaukee for 12 years, 12 or 13 for the boys," said Isaiah. "I have some great memories. It's just different, I love coaching girls. I just figured out how to listen better."

Both Isaiah and his wife Sara were good players when they were younger and basketball is obviously very important to the whole family.

Ady is eight minutes older than Riley, but they consider themselves equals in every way.