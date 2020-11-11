Only on FOX6: Packers back at Lambeau Field to take on Jaguars

article

The Green Bay Packers return to Lambeau Field to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, the first of back-to-back AFC South opponents for the green and gold -- and it's a game you can see only on FOX6.

According to Packers.com, Green Bay is 4-2 all-time against the Jaguars, including wins in both of the last two matchups (2012 in Green Bay and 2016 in Jacksonville). Each of the last five games in the series have been decided by single digits.

The Packers are one of three teams in the NFC and one of eight teams in the NFL with two or fewer losses so far this season (Pittsburgh, 8-0 / Kansas City, 8-1 / Buffalo, 7-2 / Baltimore, 6-2 / New Orleans, 6-2 / Seattle, 6-2 / Tennessee, 6-2).

Green Bay started 7-1 last season and 6-2 this season, making them one of five NFL teams to win at least six of their first eight games in each of the past two seasons (Baltimore: 6-2/6-2, Buffalo: 6-2/6-2, New Orleans: 7-1/6-2 and Seattle: 6-2/6-2).

This will be the fifth time this season Green Bay will play a game that kicks off at 12 p.m. CT. The Packers won four of the previous five games that kicked off at 12 p.m. CT, scoring 35-plus points in three of the four matchups.